Gateshead: Murder probe after man sprayed with substance
- Published
The death of a man who was sprayed with suspected ammonia when he answered his front door is being treated as murder.
Andy Foster, 26, was attacked at the property on Eighton Terrace, Gateshead, on Sunday and later died in hospital.
Northumbria Police said two people had knocked on the door, sprayed the substance and then fled.
A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and has been released under investigation.
Northumbria Police believes those involved were known to each other.
Det Insp Tam Fowler, of Northumbria Police's major investigation team, said it was "a tragic incident".
He continued: "Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what has happened and how Andy has ultimately lost his life.
"At this time, I am now appealing to the public for their help - and would urge any further witnesses or anyone with information to come forward to police as soon as possible.
"Your support could prove vital as we look to find answers for Andy's family."
