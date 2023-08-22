LNER centenary show in Newcastle highlights 'memorable' firsts
London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has unveiled a collection of 100 stories depicting unique and memorable firsts over the last century.
The exhibition celebrates 100 years of the train operator, founded in 1923, with tales from passengers and staff.
Stories from people in the North East are viewable alongside photographs on display at Newcastle Central Station.
The centenary exhibition runs until 28 August, with additional memories shared on the company's website.
"What I love is the fact this is focussed not on the trains, not on the stations, not on all the technology behind it," said railway historian Tim Dunn.
"The reason we're here is the fact it's about moving people and these stories are just joyous."
LNER operates at more than 50 stations along the east coast route, totalling 956 miles, connecting towns and cities between London, the East Midlands, Yorkshire, North East England and Scotland.
Rupert, aged five, had his first train ride when he travelled from his home town of Durham to London to see a West End show.
A passionate theatre fan, he loved the experience but was equally excited to see himself on display at the station in Newcastle.
"As a family we love musical theatre and I'm here today because I wanted to see my photo. I think it's very good. I just love seeing pictures," said Rupert.
Another person to feature in the exhibition is Frank Paterson, who retired as a general manager for Eastern Railways in 1986.
"I joined LNER in 1946, straight from school, as a booking clerk at Aberdeen station," he said.
"I had 40 years on the railway and a lot of my time was spent on the east coast."
"I think the idea of LNER celebrating 100 years of existence is great. They're using part of the best bits of railway history and carrying it forward into the future."
"They took over from the North Eastern Railway Company in 1923, and that was one of the most profitable private companies because they had all the coal, the steel, the shipping, the hotels. Everything north of Doncaster, right up to the Scottish boarder. LNER started a great tradition following on from the North Eastern Railway Company."
Partners Hayley and Ryan met each other while working in an LNER catering carriage, and will have been together for four years in December.
"We found out we lived in the same town and he'd rescue me when I couldn't get back because of disruption, or whatever," explained Hayley.
Ryan chimed in: "Then just kind of met up a few times afterwards and went from there."
"Each story in this exhibition marks a moment," said Clare Ansley, customer experience director for LNER.
"From touching personal accounts to lesser-known milestones of historical significance... the number of firsts which have been marked on the East Coast Main Line is incredible."
