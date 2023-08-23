Cullercoats Metro footbridge closed to passengers
Metro passengers at Cullercoats station will have to follow a diversion through three streets to cross platforms during the restoration of its footbridge.
The Victorian bridge will be closed to travellers until January while its steelwork is strengthened and wooden panels replaced.
About half a million pounds is being spent on the work, which also includes repairing the canopy.
Metro operator Nexus has apologised for "any inconvenience caused."
Wheelchair users or people with mobility issues who cannot use the diversion are advised to travel on to the next stop - at Whitley Bay - where there is shorter step-free access between the two platforms before travelling back to Cullercoats to alight on the correct side, Nexus said.
The refurbishment is being carried out to "improve the overall customer experience" at the station which has been part of the Metro network since it opened in August 1980.
Sarah McManus, head of renewals at Nexus, said: "The footbridge is in particular need of a makeover and it's a big part of the overall project, which will result in a cleaner and brighter station for our customers.
"This project forms part of our infrastructure modernisation programme, which is ensuring that Metro will be here for many generations to come."
The station will remain open while the work is carried out.
Nexus said a step-free "short diversionary walking route" has been put in place via St George's Road, Marden Avenue and Marden Terrace.
