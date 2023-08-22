At least 17 North Shields and Wallsend bus stops smashed
Vandals have attacked more than a dozen bus shelters across North Tyneside.
Transport bosses said at least 17 sites in North Shields and Wallsend had been targeted since the weekend.
Nexus, which maintains the shelters, said glass panes were "smashed out" and could take "some weeks" to repair.
"This is mindless vandalism to important public facilities, which will cost the taxpayer a significant amount of money," it said.
Bus stops on Battle Hill Drive, Tynemouth Road, the Coast Road and Wallsend High Street were among those damaged.
North Tyneside Council said it was working with Nexus to clean up the smashed panes of glass and make the bus stops safe.
'Scale of the damage'
"We do not tolerate anti-social behaviour or vandalism or any sort," said deputy mayor Carl Johnson.
"Especially when it has an impact on vital services which are relied on by so many people across North Tyneside.
"North Tyneside is safe and welcoming borough, isolated incidents like this, caused by a small minority, will not be tolerated and steps will be taken to prevent this happening again."
However, Nexus said it could take a number of weeks to repair due to the "scale of the damage". It said that it would be reviewing CCTV footage.
Huw Lewis, customer services director, said: "We will work as quickly as we can to get all of the repairs carried out."
He said that the repairs would take further time as the team were in the process of updating thousands of bus stop timetables ahead of changes on 3 September.
Northumbria Police said inquiries were continuing and urged anyone with information to contact the force.
