Go North East drivers voting on taking strike action over pay deal
- Published
Bus drivers say they stand to lose "hundreds of pounds" after Go North East proposed changes to their pay and conditions.
About 1,300 workers across all six of its depots in Sunderland, Washington, Gateshead, Hexham, Consett and Percy Main could walk out next month.
Trade union Unite said passengers could face "severe disruption" as drivers are being balloted on strike action.
Go North East said the union was "refusing to engage" with the offer.
The company, which describes itself as the biggest bus operator in north-east England, has proposed to "standardise" some conditions.
This includes a reduction in paid meal break durations and time to travel between bus stations, where some drivers sign on for work, and their depots.
'Funding our own pay rise'
The BBC understands drivers have been offered a two-year deal, which consists of 9.11% paid increase in the first year, followed by the rate of inflation next year.
But drivers said they were effectively "funding their own pay rise and working more hours for less pay".
One worker, who wishes not to be named, said they felt they were "giving up almost all of our work conditions and agreements".
"The company have rendered a two-year deal which leaves us unable to negotiate next year should the cost of living crisis get worse.
"This has left the workforce feeling more under appreciated than ever," they added.
'False flag'
Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, said the firm was offering a "real-terms pay cut" and potential strike action could take place from mid-September.
A ballot on industrial action will close in 12 September.
Go North East said the offer had been made despite making losses and that drivers would be guaranteed a further rise next year.
Business director Ben Maxfield said: "Unite is claiming without any attempt at justification, that driver pay is not keeping up with inflation.
"Quite simply, it is a false flag, and one that could lead to unnecessary industrial action and needless disruption for passengers. Unite would be striking for something they have already been offered."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.