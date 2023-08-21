Sunderland dog attack: Two injured and animal destroyed
- Published
Two people have suffered "significant" injuries in a dog attack.
Emergency services were called to Carley Hill in Sunderland shortly after 12:30 BST.
A man and a woman from an address on Eastbourne Square were taken to hospital but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
The dog has since been destroyed, with the owner's consent, but its breed has not been confirmed.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Officers attended the scene where - in agreement with the owner - the dog was destroyed to ensure the safety of the public.
"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing."
The North East Ambulance Service dispatched two crews and both patients were taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.