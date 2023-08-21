Drive-through application rejected by residents withdrawn
- Published
Plans for a fast food drive-through that were met with community objections have been withdrawn.
Durham County Council was set to consider an application for a Burger King at a service station on the outskirts of Durham.
The plans would have seen the current shop at Stonebridge Service Station demolished and replaced.
However, residents raised objections and highlighted concerns about increased litter, traffic and rats.
Currently owned by Shell, the new facilities would "enhance the retail area" with food offerings and provide improved car parking, it had ben claimed.
The service station is located off the A690, at Nevilles Cross Bank, on the outskirts of Durham but nearby residents objected to the plans due to the existing number of fast food outlets in the area.
Rat fears
A statement from Neville's Cross Community Association read: "The NXCA wishes to object to this application. It has no issue with the erection of new fuel and associated facilities but it wishes to object to the inclusion of a fast food outlet."
The group claimed that a drive-through fast food outlet would lead to heavier traffic and more litter.
"Given that this site is primarily accessible by car use, the increase in traffic, idling engines and potential litter in surrounding areas suggest that this application runs contrary to Durham County Council policies," the statement added.
Residents on nearby Coupland Way complained they had an infestation of rats, and a new fast food outlet would make it worse, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Other objections stated how it would have a detrimental impact on the already struggling nearby communities like Langley Moor, which have seen several businesses close in recent months.
Locals also argued that the plans conflicted with local and national policy on promoting healthy lifestyles and reducing health inequalities.
One resident added: "The smell of fried food would pervade the area."
No explanation was given as to why the application was withdrawn. The applicant, Motor Fuel Group, did not respond to comment.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.