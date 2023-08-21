Wallsend man threatened to kill ex in house fire
- Published
A man who threatened to kill his ex-partner and her friend in a house fire has been given a suspended sentence.
Anthony Ashworth, 40 and from Wallsend, bombarded the woman with aggressive messages in July, Newcastle Crown Court heard.
The victim, who had been in a relationship with him since November, said she feared he would kill her.
Ashworth admitted two counts of making threats to kill, one charge of stalking and obstructing police.
'Going to die'
When her relationship with him ended following an argument, the woman moved in with a friend, prosecutor Emma Hughes said.
On 20 July, Ashworth started texting her at about 07:30 and, among a torrent of abuse, said he would go to the house the following day and burn it down killing the two women and her friend's young child, Ms Hughes said.
He sent more messages the following day in which he said he was on his way and they were "going to die", the court heard.
Police were called and apprehended Ashworth as he walked towards the house.
He tried to fight officers as they went to arrest him, the court heard, with police deploying pepper spray to incapacitate him.
In a statement read to the court, Ashworth's ex-partner said she had a "mental health episode" days after the incident and she feared his "threats were genuine" and he was "capable of causing serious harm".
'Utterly horrendous'
She said she was terrified and "just wanted a peaceful life" where she was "not scared I'll get killed".
In mitigation, Anthony Cornberg said Ashworth, of Marine Avenue had wanted his "stuff" back and was seeking to know where he stood with the woman but dealt with it un an "utterly horrendous way".
He said Ashworth had sought help and was engaging with therapy services.
At the time of the offences Ashworth, who had seven convictions for 12 offences, was abiding with a community order after being convicted of possessing a weapon and cannabis.
Recorder Samuel Rippon sentenced him to 18 months in jail suspended for 18 months, warning him it was his "last chance", and imposed a restraining order banning Ashworth from contacting his ex or her friend for seven years.
Ashworth must also abide with an alcohol abstinence order for 90 days.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.