South Shields rescue after boy, 14, falls from cliff
A 14-year-old boy had to be rescued after being injured when he fell from a cliff in South Shields.
Emergency services were called to the area at about 12:45 BST on Sunday.
The boy was trying to climb down the cliff but fell and became stuck, the North East Ambulance Service said.
The RNLI helped bring him to safety and took him to Sandhaven beach. He was then taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Northumbria Police, South Shields Volunteer life Brigade and the coastguard also attended the scene.
