Women's World Cup: Lucy Bronze's nan 'proud' of Northumberland Lioness
Watching the action some 10,000 miles away, Lucy Bronze's nan could not show more pride in her very own Lioness.
Gloria Stapylton embraced every minute of the ecstasy and agony of England's Women's World Cup defeat to Spain.
She was joined by fans at Ponteland Leisure Centre, Northumberland, the North East county where Bronze grew up.
"It's a tough game, it can be a cruel game but you always need a little element of luck and unfortunately the luck was on the other side," she said.
"I can cry for them, I can see they are bitterly disappointed, but it is sport and you have to be able to pick yourself up.
"She had a fantastic game - she did so well, she saved the balls so many times, she saved extra goals going in, so I am happy with her.
"She's always been special since she was born, whatever she touched she seemed to be good at - from a very young age her coach at Alnwick said 'she's going to play for England'."
Afterwards the 31-year-old defender spoke of her deflation after losing 1-0, after being consoled by her fellow Barcelona players in Sydney, Australia.
"Obviously we went into the World Cup wanting to win it and we were so close, but in the end we couldn't quite get it over the line," Bronze told the BBC afterwards.
"I am proud of what we have achieved but I think everybody that knows me, knows that I only like gold medals."
Back home in the North East, admiration soon won over disappointment.
Mrs Stapylton, who led a chorus of anthem Sweet Caroline with fellow fans, praised what England women have done for girls' football.
"I know that's in their hearts all the time, they are constantly thinking 'how can we improve things for the young girls coming up?'," she said.
"The ones before them tried to help them and now they are trying to help the next generation.
"There were little girls here that have all come along and they have been so thrilled to watch it, they know all the names of the girls, they are trying to support me saying 'don't cry'".
Mrs Stapylton said she could not wait to give her granddaughter a "big hug" when England take on Scotland at Sunderland's Stadium of Light on 22 September, in their UEFA's Women's Nations League opener.
