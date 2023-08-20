Durham bus station: Images show work on new transport hub
Images have been released showing progress of building work on Durham's new central bus station, which is due to open in November.
The £10.4m building, on North Road, has had its steel frame finished and main roof installed.
Despite a number of "unavoidable" delays, the project is due to open in three months.
Durham County Council said it hoped the new bus station would attract more shoppers and tourists to the city.
The development comes amid ongoing concerns a number of bus services will be cut due to a funding row.
"It's incredibly exciting to see the bus station taking shape and to know that, in just a few months' time, this fantastic new facility will be open to the public," said Mark Jackson, head of transport and contract services.
New images of the inside and outside of the building show "significant progress", with walls, floors, staircases and passenger lifts in place.
External stone cladding work is currently under way.
Mechanical and electrical works are said to be "well advanced", with pipework and cables installed throughout the building.
Over the coming weeks, work will take place to complete the construction of a green roof and wall.
The new facility is located on the site of the former bus station, which was demolished to make way for the redevelopment.
Mr Jackson added: "First impressions are important, so it's vital that we provide those arriving in the city by bus with a fitting welcome - and the new bus station will do just that.
"We also hope it will encourage people to make more journeys by bus rather than car, promoting more sustainable travel."
Work to reinstate the road and footpath outside the building will take place over the winter.
