Shaun on the Tyne: Model sheep smashed at a rate of one a week
The continued vandalism of sculptures on a popular art trail is having a huge "emotional impact", its organisers say.
Decorated Shaun the Sheep placed around Newcastle in July will be sold to raise money for St Oswald's Hospice.
One called Baar-Neigh, which was wrenched from it plinth less than a week after being unveiled, has now been kicked and smashed.
Nikki McGuire, from the hospice, said the attacks were "more severe" with a sheep "seriously damaged" each week.
"Every time somebody damages one of these sculptures, it takes resources away from a local hospice," she said.
She added that those who are doing the damage "may need to use our services themselves one day".
"It's just such a shame, that level of disrespect for something that's just meant to be a nice, free, accessible fun thing to do over the summer," she added.
'Cracked right through'
There are 45 large fibreglass models, each bearing unique designs, which have been positioned alongside city landmarks
Six of them have sustained serious damage, and many others have minor scratches that could have been accidental.
The costs are being absorbed by the charity's partners Wild In Arts, which is collecting the broken models and repairing them, although they are not based locally.
Ms McGuire said each case meant people had to spend time collecting the damaged sheep, transporting and repairing them, and updating the trail app.
"It's just the amount of time wasted when everybody should be working on other things for the hospice," she said.
"And also the emotional impact - it's just really, really upsetting, disheartening."
The attack on some of the sheep has been captured on CCTV.
Ms McGuire said some minor damage had been caused by children sitting on the sheep but most was "so severe that it could only have been done by adults or larger young people, forcibly".
"They're cracked right the way through the fibreglass, right through the bodies, through the ears and, in some instances, they've been forced off their plinth which has damaged their feet as well."
The art trail also features 70 smaller "Little Shaun" sculptures, painted by schools and youth groups, which will also be displayed in 13 flocks at indoor venues.
The large sheep will be auctioned in October to raise money for St Oswald's and Ms McGuire said the repairs had been "incredible" so the hospice was hopeful they would still sell well.
The hospice said it was considering whether the damage meant they would not run similar events in the future.
