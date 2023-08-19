Newcastle councillors: Tougher laws needed on rowdy party houses
- Published
Rented properties hosting "rowdy" weekend parties must face stricter controls, councillors have warned.
It comes after bad weather forced the LooseFest festival to be cancelled, leading to "all-night revelling" in parts of Newcastle, councillors said.
The plea, from Liberal Democrat councillors, calls for councils to be given new powers to tackle homes available for weekend holiday rentals.
Newcastle City Council said it was an issue the government was looking at.
Opposition councillors claimed that after Loosefest was called off at the last minute earlier this month, festivalgoers "resorted to all-night revelling in rented flats and houses in quiet residential areas" to make up for the disappointment.
Greg Stone, who represents Manor Park, said residents of Jesmond Park Court, just off the Coast Road, had been forced to put up with "raucous" parties which were happening "on a regular basis at weekends".
"I can understand the popularity of the principle of spare room rentals and have no objection to these where these don't cause issues for neighbours," he said.
"But it is troubling that some properties now seem to be catering for weekend 'party bookings' and are becoming a real headache for residents of apartment blocks on a quiet private estate."
The Labour-led city council has started an investigation into events in Jesmond Park Court, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
There have also been claims house parties had led to otherwise quiet streets being plagued by an influx of cars, late-night noise, overflowing bins and reports of partygoers urinating from balconies.
Fellow Lib Dem councillor PJ Morrissey, who represents West Fenham, said there had been similar complaints from residents off the West Road.
'Lucrative market'
"Residents are sick of people turning up almost daily, filling the cul-de-sac with parked cars so that residents and bin lorries can't get in," he added.
"This appears to be a lucrative market for landlords who wish to let empty properties, but has a significant impact on neighbours.
"This is creating a full-time commercial operation in a residential property and the planning system doesn't provide sufficient safeguards to prevent this."
The Lib Dems are calling for additional planning powers to be brought in to give greater protection to residential streets.
A council spokesperson said the "problem of short-term lets" was a national issue for which government has said "it is looking to legislate".
"Our ask of this would be for greater local control and to allow local authorities use of planning powers in addition to existing statutory powers," they added.
"We have received complaints about parties and anti-social behaviour in other areas and always act when we have evidence to do so."
In April the government launched a consultation on short-term holiday lets, aimed at tightening planning permission in tourist hotspots.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.