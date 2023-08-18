South Shields: Seahaven Care Home placed in special measures
A care home where people "weren't always safe" has been placed in special measures by the health watchdog.
Inspectors found residents at Seahaven Care Home, in South Shields, were put "at risk" by a catalogue of failings.
Medicines were found to be badly managed and residents unable to wash themselves in their bedrooms because they had no hot water.
The home said "huge strides" were being made in tackling the highlighted issues.
Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors visited the home, which looks after up to 30 people with dementia and learning difficulties, in June after being made aware of worries over care, staffing and the culture.
'Disorientating' for residents
In a newly published report, the organisation rated it inadequate and said care records "weren't always complete enough to keep people safe" and the home "didn't always allow people to live with dignity".
Residents had no hot water in their bedrooms because the home was unable to guarantee they would not be scalded.
When distressed, they were unable to alert staff as call bells did not work in several bedrooms.
Clocks showed the incorrect time and people had no way to check the date "which can be disorientating especially for those whose ability in this respect is already compromised," said Linda Hirst, CQC deputy director of operations in the north.
"We saw that menus were difficult to understand for those who found it hard to read, meaning people weren't always able to choose what they wanted to eat and drink.
"People couldn't personalise their bedrooms, including with items from home. Bedding and towels were worn or unavailable, curtains were hanging off the curtain rails, and carpets were stained and ill-fitting."
However, she added managers who had taken over shortly before the inspection were making "substantial" progress.
'Improvements under way'
Paul Smith, director of care, quality and operations at the home, said better practices would be "quickly embedded and long lasting".
He added: "As the CQC recognises, the home, under new management, is making huge strides towards [placing] the residents at the heart of what we do and every aspect of the environment from equipment to top-to-bottom decoration... is being addressed.
"The home is fully staffed with an appropriately trained team and staff feel happy and supported.
"We meet regularly with relatives who also continue to support the home and recognise the improvements under way."
