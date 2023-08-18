Three arrests after Sunderland vigil disturbance
Three people have been arrested after vehicles were set alight and fire crews attacked at a vigil.
The disturbance broke out as more than 100 people gathered in Sunderland's Edison Court area on Sunday to pay their respects following the death of a young man.
Emergency crews were targeted with missiles and verbal abuse.
Two men, aged 21 and 51, and a 14-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of affray.
Although no further action is to be taken against the teenager over that alleged offence, he has also been arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft.
'Peaceful shows of respect'
All three have been released on police bail.
Ch Insp Neil Hall, of Northumbria Police, said further vigils may be planned to commemorate the man's life and that the force was "keen to ensure these are peaceful shows of respect".
Officers would remain in the area throughout the upcoming weekend, he added.
No-one was injured during the disturbance but one police car was damaged.
Firefighters left the scene when missiles were thrown.
