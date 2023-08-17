French tourists caught out by Holy Island causeway

The lifeboat at Holy Island causewayRNLI Seahouses
The pair had made their way to a refuge box before a crew arrived

Two French tourists had to be rescued after getting stuck in the rising tide at Holy Island Causeway.

Seahouses lifeboat station crews were called to rescue the pair from a refuge box after their car was cut off just before 16:00 BST on Wednesday.

The RNLI said the tourists may have "failed to appreciate or understand the warning notices".

Earlier this month, a couple were rescued after trying to cross in high tide.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.