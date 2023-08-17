French tourists caught out by Holy Island causeway
- Published
Two French tourists had to be rescued after getting stuck in the rising tide at Holy Island Causeway.
Seahouses lifeboat station crews were called to rescue the pair from a refuge box after their car was cut off just before 16:00 BST on Wednesday.
The RNLI said the tourists may have "failed to appreciate or understand the warning notices".
Earlier this month, a couple were rescued after trying to cross in high tide.
