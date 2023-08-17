Sunderland PCs injured using spray in arrest to be compensated
- Published
A man who deflected incapacitant spray into the faces of two police officers during an arrest has been ordered to pay them compensation.
The two PCs said they were in "excruciating" pain after deploying PAVA spray against Aaron McKenzie, 34.
He admitted multiple offences on the opening day of his trial and was given an 18-month community order at Newcastle Crown Court.
The court heard he made the arrest as difficult as possible.
'Immense pain'
Police were called to the relative's house where McKenzie was living in Sunderland on 31 July 2020 where they found him being aggressive, the court heard.
He locked his legs and began to kick out while being put in the back of a police van with the officers deciding to use the spray to incapacitate him, the court heard.
McKenzie, who was lying on his back on the van floor, raised his arms and deflected the majority of the spray into the faces of the officers.
In victim statements, the two women said they did not go to work to be abused and assaulted and they feared for their safety, with one saying she was left in "excruciating pain" and both feeling the effects of the spray.
Fiona Lamb, mitigating, said McKenzie accepted he was "working his ticket" but the spray should not have been deployed in a closed area like the van "as it can cause immense pain".
She said he had been out of trouble for three years and still lived with the relative on Ridley Street without any problems.
'Terrified' by attack
McKenzie admitted two counts of assaulting a police officer and further charges of criminal damage, a public order offence and assault an emergency worker from a separate incident on 1 July 2020.
The court heard he had gone round to another relative's home and with the help of his then girlfriend pulled the woman through a kitchen window, causing £50 damage to a blind, before punching and kicking her.
The woman said she was "terrified" by the attack, for which McKenzie's then partner has been sentenced separately.
When he was arrested he was aggressive and made a headbutt motion towards an officer, the court heard.
Recorder Caroline Sellars ordered McKenzie to complete an 18-month community order and pay £50 compensation for the kitchen blind, £50 to one of the officers and £25 to the other injured during his 31 July arrest.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.