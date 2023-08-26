Waterfall and woodpecker among Low Barns photo display
Stoats, waterfalls and a woodpecker are among the subjects of a photography club's new exhibition.
Members of the Low Barns Photography Group will display their best shots at Low Barns Nature Reserve near Bishop Auckland over the bank holiday weekend.
The club shared some of its most eye-catching pictures with the BBC ahead of the exhibition.
The free display will be at the Durham Wildlife Trust-run site near Witton-le-Wear from 26 to 30 August.
