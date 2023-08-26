Waterfall and woodpecker among Low Barns photo display

Two stoats look at the camera from out of a wallJohn Wearmouth
These inquisitive young stoats were photographed at Wythes Hill Farm in Lunedale, County Durham

Stoats, waterfalls and a woodpecker are among the subjects of a photography club's new exhibition.

Members of the Low Barns Photography Group will display their best shots at Low Barns Nature Reserve near Bishop Auckland over the bank holiday weekend.

The club shared some of its most eye-catching pictures with the BBC ahead of the exhibition.

The free display will be at the Durham Wildlife Trust-run site near Witton-le-Wear from 26 to 30 August.

Geoff Hepples
Cauldron Falls, also known as West Burton falls, is on Walden Beck in the North Yorkshire village of West Burton
Joyce Scott
Groyne Lighthouse at South Shields sits near the mouth of the River Tyne
Chris White
Chris White had this close encounter with a stag at Holkham Hall and Estate in Norfolk
Ronnie McDonnell
This great spotted woodpecker was pictured feeding at Low Barns Nature Reserve
Stan Potts
Steetley Pier near Hartlepool was built in the 1960s to pipe sea water for the magnesia treatment works
Daphne Aplin
This picture of four bugs on a dandelion seed head was taken at Cowpen Bewley Woodland Park near Billingham
Dave Ranson
Water-drop photography is a popular subgenre of high-speed photography and is ideal for wet days
Alan Thornton
This lapwing, also known as a peewit or green plover, was photographed at WWT Martin Mere Wetland Centre near Southport

