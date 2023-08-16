Gateshead man who set furniture alight to keep warm sentenced
A man who set fire to furniture inside his home in a bid to keep warm has been given a suspended prison sentence.
The blaze started by James McDonnell in the living room of his Gateshead flat could have posed a "significant risk" to his neighbours, firefighters said.
Newcastle Crown Court heard the 57-year-old, whose last conviction was for a supermarket bomb hoax, regretted starting the fire on a "cold" night.
He was jailed for 16 months suspended for two years after admitting arson.
McDonnell had been temporarily housed in a hotel by Gateshead Council while his home on Appleby Gardens was being cleaned and repaired.
However, the court heard, he was evicted on 28 March due to his behaviour and him allowing his room to become dirty and untidy.
'No harm intended'
There was no power at his home, but he was left there by police at about 18:00 as the council said it would be restored the following day.
Just over an hour later a neighbour heard the sound of items being smashed in McDonnell's flat and found the defendant standing in his living room, breaking furniture and putting it on a fire.
The neighbour shouted at McDonnell to get out but after initially leaving, McDonnell went back inside and had to be rescued by firefighters, the court heard.
After being arrested, McDonnell told police he had only started the fire to keep warm, had not intended to harm anyone and went back inside to put it out.
The court heard the council estimated the damage would cost £500 to repair and a statement from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said, had the blaze developed, it could have posed a "significant risk" to neighbours in the four-flat block.
Josh Normanton, representing McDonnell, said his client accepted he had been "recklessly stupid" and "sorely" regretted starting the fire.
Mr Normanton said it was a "cold night" and McDonnell had been taken to a home where there was "no heating".
'True remorse'
"He made a stupid mistake in seeking to warm himself up," Mr Normanton said, adding his client had been told off by the council before for starting a fire outside.
McDonnell was a "deeply lonely man" with a history of substance abuse issues, the court heard.
His Honour Judge Stephen Earl said McDonnell had an "awful" criminal record of 22 convictions for 45 offences, although this was his first for arson.
He told McDonnell, now of no fixed abode, the fire was "probably not your best idea" but the damage caused by the blaze was much less than that caused by McDonnell actually living there, adding he had a "chaotic life".
He said even though the fire was small there was a "risk" and he was "reckless", but McDonnell had "true remorse" and was "vulnerable" for being left in those circumstances.
McDonnell must complete 20 days rehabilitation with the probation service and the judge warned him a breach or further offending would probably mean he would be jailed.
