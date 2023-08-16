Gateshead murder victim named as Christopher Phillips
A man who died after suffering head injuries has been named by police.
Emergency services were called to Tennyson Court, on Sunderland Road, Gateshead, at about 09:00 BST on Monday.
Christopher Phillips, 40 and originally from the Berwick area, was pronounced dead despite the efforts of paramedics at the scene.
A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, Northumbria Police said.
The force said Mr Phillips' "devastated" family were being supported by specialist officers.
Det Ch Insp Angela Hudson appealed for anyone with information to contact police.
