HMP Northumberland prisoner jailed for inmate boiling water attack
- Published
A prisoner who threw boiling water in the face of another inmate has been jailed for a further two years.
Alan Lawrence, 33, left his victim with burns to 7% of his body following the attack at HMP Northumberland in April 2022.
Lawrence, who was serving 63 months for robbery, said he had no regrets and it was "karma" for the victim allegedly mugging an elderly woman 15 years ago.
He was sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court after admitting assault.
The court heard the victim had left his cell for lunch on 28 April last year when he passed Lawrence, who was in the cell next door, holding a kettle.
The man said he "knew what was coming" as he had seen other prisoners attacked in the same way and was "hit in the face with boiling water", prosecutors said.
As he was being transferred to the segregation unit afterwards, Lawrence, who it was found had written two poems about the attack, told prison officers he had planned to barricade himself in a cell with the victim and bite his fingers off.
Representing himself in court, Lawrence said he had no remorse for the attack.
He said 15 years ago the victim had "robbed and stamped" on an elderly woman in the street to steal her engagement ring.
Lawrence said the woman had been like a foster mother to him and he was "still angry" about what happened.
"I remembered his name and I wasn't going to miss an opportunity to get him back for what he did to her," said Lawrence, appearing via videolink from HMP Frankland.
He said it must have been "karma" that he was put in the cell next to the man and the injuries he inflicted on the victim were "nothing like the pain" the woman experienced.
Racial abuse
Lawrence, who had 45 convictions for 85 offences including multiple counts of violence and dishonesty, refused to apologise and said he was "right" to attack the man.
Jailing Lawrence for a further two years, His Honour Judge Stephen Earl said the court could "not condone taking the law into your own hands".
Lawrence was also jailed for a month, to be served concurrently, for racially abusing a black prison guard while in the segregation unit.
He said he was "genuinely sorry" for using a racist slur against the guard but it was said during an argument with the man, adding he had since apologised.
In a statement to the court, the guard said he was "worn out" by racist abuse which happened "fairly regularly", adding it made it "difficult to continue working with prisoners" who abused him.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.