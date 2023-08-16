Ryhope's 'unsafe' beach steps shut by Sunderland council
Published
Steps which lead to a Sunderland beach have been closed after they became "increasingly unsafe".
The cliff edge near the steps at Ryhope's Beach Road has eroded about 16ft (5m) in the last five years.
The steps were rebuilt in 2011 and were further repaired in 2018 after becoming unstable.
Sunderland City Council said a "programme" for their replacement was now being prepared. Visitors have been asked to use alternative access.
Kevin Johnston, cabinet member for dynamic city, said the council recognised the beach was "an important community asset".
"We're working to ensure that this access point is restored as quickly as possible," he said.
