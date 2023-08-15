Gateshead murder investigation launched
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found with head injuries on Tyneside.
Emergency services were called to Tennyson Court, on Sunderland Road, Gateshead, at about 09:00 BST on Monday.
The man, in his 40s, was pronounced dead despite the efforts of paramedics to treat him at the scene.
A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody, Northumbria Police said.
Det Ch Insp Angela Hudson said the man's death was believed to be an "isolated" incident and urged anyone with information to get in touch.
