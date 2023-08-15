Funding sought to help Newcastle Swing Bridge rotate
Campaigners are trying to raise millions of pounds to get one of the River Tyne's most famous bridges moving again.The Grade II-listed Swing Bridge, which opened in 1876 and once rotated 90 degrees to let river traffic to pass, has not turned for about four years.It was built by the pioneering Victorian engineer William Armstrong and is regarded as a significant part of Newcastle's history.
Labour MP for Newcastle Central Chi Onwurah has brought all the parties involved together to try to develop a plan to fix it.
"Give that it represents what we as a region have been able to achieve in engineering and industry and it's called the Swing Bridge, the clue is in its name, it has to be able to swing," she said.
"So to have it as a symbol which doesn't actually work I think that undermines its story and it's not us taking care of our history and our future."
The landmark has not opened since November 2019 due to a number of mechanical problems.
Ms Onwurah, who was an engineer before entering politics, believes funding could be achieved through the Heritage Lottery Fund, along with sponsorship from engineering companies and the organisations responsible for it.
They include the Port of Tyne, Newcastle and Gateshead councils and National Highways.
Ms Onwurah added: "What I wanted to do was bring people together and everyone agreed it should swing but it's a big job, we're talking millions of pounds.
"The Swing Bridge is my favourite bridge and that's because it's functional, it serves a purpose. It's also a wonder of engineering."
Irwin Thompson, a member of the Society of Antiquaries in Newcastle, said he would like to see the bridge form part of a Tyneside industrial trail.
"It's an important part of Tyneside history from a structural point of view and also from an engineering point of view with the work of Lord Armstrong and his hydraulic inventions.
"The principles which Armstrong devised here, are the same principles as the ones used on Tower Bridge in London."
Campaigners have said they would like to see the Swing Bridge moving again before its 150th anniversary in 2026.
