A689: Arrest after man in his 30s fatally struck by car
A man has been arrested following the death of another man who was hit by a car.
The pedestrian, in his late 30s, was struck by a red Mercedes A-Class on the A689 New Road between Crook and Howden-le-Wear, at about 01:00 BST on Saturday.
A 24-year-old man was held at the scene and remains in custody.
Durham Constabulary officers have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage from the area at the time.
