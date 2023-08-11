ECB to carry out review over Durham cricket coach abuse
- Published
A review will be carried out by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) into how a coach was able to sexually abuse young players.
Michael Strange, 63, a junior coach for Durham County Cricket Club, admitted sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy in the late-1990s.
He has now admitted, or been convicted of, abusing children on five occasions while coaching at North East clubs.
The ECB said findings would "inform" future safeguarding strategies.
Strange, who is currently serving a jail term, was charged on 17 July with one count of indecent assault.
He is due to be sentenced for the most recent conviction at Newcastle Crown Court on 7 September.
Earlier this week, Northumbria Police confirmed it had been in contact with the ECB over his offending, and had "shared appropriate information".
Suspended from cricket
The ECB said while it did not believe a "complex case practice review" was warranted, it would conduct an "internally-led" review.
A spokesperson said it would allow them to "establish further information about the environment in which Strange committed his offences within cricket".
Strange was suspended from all cricket activity in May 2005 when the ECB was first informed of allegations involving young players.
He was permanently disqualified from the sport in April 2006.
Last year one of Strange's victims called on the ECB to hold an inquiry into the abuse.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.