David Hunter: Cyprus prosecutors appeal against manslaughter conviction
- Published
Cypriot prosecutors are appealing against the manslaughter conviction of a British man who killed his ill wife, his lawyers have said.
David Hunter, 76, was accused of murdering his wife Janice, 74, in Cyprus in 2021 but was convicted of manslaughter and released from prison.
The former miner from Ashington, Northumberland, said his wife, who had cancer, begged him to kill her.
It is understood he will face new charges of premeditated murder.
Justice Abroad, which represents Mr Hunter, said it would work with a "top team of lawyers to fight for" him.
Michael Polak of Justice Abroad said: "We are obviously very disappointed with the Attorney General's decision to appeal which gets in the way of David getting on with his life.
"He has spent 19 months in prison and faced legal proceedings over that period that would be difficult for anyone, but especially for someone of his age.
"This is a very sad matter; however it is difficult to see how the continued pursuit of David assists anyone."
Mr Polak said his client wanted to thank all those in the UK and abroad who had supported him during the 19 months he was in custody.
He said Mr Hunter had initially agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter but "that resolution was taken away by the prosecutor on the day it was to be entered" at court.
The murder trial was then held in Paphos before three judges agreed it was "not a case of premeditated murder" and Mr Hunter "acted spontaneously" to kill his wife after she was "begging him to do so because of the pain she was under", Justice Abroad said.
Mr Hunter was given a two-year sentence on 31 July but was immediately released.
The following day he visited his wife's grave for the first time.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.