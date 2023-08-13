Berwick Old Bridge to be repaired for 400th anniversary
A 399-year-old bridge will be closed to vehicles while repairs to masonry are carried out.
The Grade 1-listed Berwick Old Bridge will be closed for several months, Northumberland County Council said.
Drone surveys have enabled the crossing, which was constructed to withstand cannon fire, to stay open for the initial stages of the project.
The start date is yet to be decided as it requires scheduled monument consent from Historic England.
It is hoped the work will be completed in time for the structure's 400th anniversary next year,
The bridge, built between 1611 and 1624, spans 355m of the River Tweed.
Its importance for traffic reduced with the opening of the Royal Tweed Bridge, a short distance upstream, in 1928 and today it is a one-way route from east to west.
Despite the closure, the work has been welcomed by Berwick's local councillors, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
John Riddle, cabinet member for highways, described the crossing as "fabulous and iconic".
"It's important it's carefully maintained for the future.
"The road will be closed to vehicles for the duration of the work. However, access over the bridge will be maintained for pedestrians although there may be some short-term restrictions while the scaffold is erected and repositioned.
"As always the council will endeavour to keep disruption and restrictions to a minimum."
The council said the work will cost about £800,000 from its annual Local Transport Plan budget.
Historic England has been sent an application to repair the historic structure, with recommendations due to be sent to the Secretary of State for approval.
The project follows the successful restoration of the nearby Union Chain Bridge, which connects England and Scotland and reopened in April following a painstaking project.
Work on the 170-year-old Royal Border Bridge - which carries rail freight and passengers over the River Tweed on the East Coast Main Line - was also completed earlier this year.
