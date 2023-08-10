Metro delays after man climbs on to train at Shiremoor
A major section of the Tyne and Wear Metro service has been closed after a man climbed on top of a train.
The incident began at about 21:30 BST on Wednesday, forcing an emergency shutdown of power, system operator Nexus said.
The man came down from the roof of the train at 06:20 BST but services are suspended in both directions between Benton and Monkseaton.
It has also caused delays across the network.
A Nexus spokesman said: "The high-voltage power was immediately disconnected and the incident was attended by the police and the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.
"The man came down from the roof of train, thankfully unhurt, at 6.20am this morning.
"We are in the process of inspecting the overhead wires and preparing to resume services in the affected area."
Customers are advised to checked nexus.org.uk and Twitter for the latest information.
