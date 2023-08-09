Rainton nature reserve pond feature destroyed in arson
- Published
A safety feature that allowed children to enjoy a wildlife pond has been burned down and will not be replaced during the summer holidays.
Durham Wildlife Trust (DWT) said the "dipping platform" at Joe's Pond at Rainton Meadows Nature Reserve was destroyed on Monday evening.
The platform, made of recycled plastic, was deliberately torched, DWT said.
Operations manager Wesley Selkridge said that swans and ducks in the pond escaped injury.
He said the trust was currently trying to estimate how much it would cost to rebuild the structure, but it would not be replaced before the end of the school holidays.
"The platform is used by children to dip their nets in the pond at the water's edge more safety. It's very popular and helps to get them engaging in nature," Mr Selkridge said
"Who would do something like this, setting fire to a beautiful area?
"The needless destruction of this much loved part of our nature reserve is incredibly upsetting for all of the staff, volunteers and visitors.
"It also puts unnecessary strain on charity resources."
A temporary barrier has been put up at the pond's edge to make it safer and volunteers have been trying to clear the pond of plastic debris from the structure.
"The police have been informed and our visitors can expect an increased out-of-hours staff presence on site in the coming weeks," Mr Selkridge said.
"We'd encourage people to be vigilant and report any anti-social behaviour to the police."
