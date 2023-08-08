Search for Newcastle moped riders as boy hit by air gun pellet
- Published
Police want to track two people pictured on a moped after a nine-year-old boy was shot with an air gun pellet in a city centre.
Northumbria Police said the boy was hit by the pellet fired from a moped in Newcastle's Clayton Street West just before 15:00 BST on Saturday.
The boy was taken to hospital with minor injuries, but has since been discharged.
Officers have now released a CCTV image of the people they want to speak to.
The force described the attack was "completely unacceptable".
Insp Steve Byrne said: "The incident has left a young boy and has his parents understandably shaken.
"We are carrying out a thorough investigation to piece together exactly has happened and find anyone involved."
He said the force was looking for two people who had been travelling on a moped at the time - and asked them to contact the force.
"While we appreciate they are wearing helmets someone still may be able to identify them or the moped they are on," Insp Byrne said.
"We would also encourage the individuals to come forward themselves."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.