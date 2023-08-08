Newcastle: Second public inquiry for Plot 12 development

New plans for the Plot 12 development on Newcastle's QuaysideWhittam Cox Architects
Plans for the development were initially rejected by Newcastle City Council in a vote in 2021

A controversial plan to build almost 300 homes on Newcastle's Quayside will go before a second public inquiry.

Developer Packaged Living is still hoping to build the 14-storey building, which is at the centre of a long-running dispute.

Earlier this year, the Court of Appeal upheld a decision to refuse the project after a legal bid was launched.

The same plans will now be re-assessed by the planning inspector on 14 November.

The developer had proposed to build 289 flats on unused land, known as Plot 12, before they were rejected by the city council in 2021.

A public inquiry was held and the planning inspector overruled the refusal, prompting the council to challenge the ruling.

The authority won that when the High Court said a legal error had been made.

Developers say the site is the last section of the original Quayside masterplan yet to be developed

At the time, it said the first planning inspector had not given sufficient weight to the harm that might be caused to the nearby Grade I-listed church.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service reported opposition had come from potential neighbours, who it said believed it would "decimate" living conditions.

However, developers argued it would boost Newcastle's economy and regenerate a plot of land which has been vacant for decades.

A Newcastle City Council spokesperson said the inquiry would "re-determine the planning appeal".

It said the details would then "be considered by the planning inspectorate where the council will respond to the issues to be considered in the appeal".

The council previously said it was pleased the appeal had been dismissed.

