Three more Shaun the Sheep charity statues vandalised
- Published
Three more Shaun the Sheep sculptures that from part of a charity art trail have been vandalised.
Dozens of the brightly decorated Shauns were "released" around Newcastle on 19 July to raise money for St Oswald's Hospice.
Organisers said the statues, including Ram-bler on Grey Street, had been damaged and taken away for repairs.
Last month another of the hand-painted models had to be repaired after it had been in place for less than a week.
Forty-five of the colourful models bearing unique designs have been positioned alongside city landmarks.
Of the three sculptures recently vandalised, the others were Dolly Baa-ton and Perfect Day on Northumberland Street.
However, all the plinths are still in place and their app codes can still be scanned for those wanting to interact with the trail.
Organisers have urged members of the public not to sit on the art pieces in case of further damage.
Posting on Facebook, they said: "Thank you to the members of the public who alerted us to their damage so our team was able to visit and take them to safety.
"To the many people whose photos we've seen online this weekend, sitting and climbing on the sculptures, please think before you do this.
"The damage you cause costs your local hospice money, wastes our time and breaks the hearts of everyone who has worked so hard on this project."
Created by Aardman, Shaun the Sheep is a popular animated figure from TV shows and films.
The art trail also features 70 smaller "Little Shaun" sculptures, painted by schools and youth groups, which will also be displayed in 13 flocks at indoor venues.
All the statues will be auctioned in October and the funds raised will go to St Oswald's.
Previous art trails for the hospice have raised thousands - the Snowdogs trail in 2016 raised £367,000 and four years ago dozens of Elmer the Elephant sculptures raised £182,000 when they went under the hammer.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.