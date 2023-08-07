Crook, Willington and Tow Law get speed funding
- Published
Some £147,000 will be spent on tackling speeding in three Wear valley towns.
Durham County Council said there would be new signs and road markings in the Crook, Willington and Tow Law areas.
Two advisory part-time 20mph speed limits will be implemented around Howden-le-Wear Primary School and St Cuthbert's RC school in Crook.
Sandy Denney, co-ordinator of the 3 Towns Area Action Partnership (AAP), said speeding had been highlighted as a problem by residents.
She said: "Issues such as inappropriate speeding have a significant impact on communities.
"We want to ensure our residents feel safe and supported in the area they live, so we have contributed this funding to support the introduction of measures to help address any areas of concern."
An additional £20,000 was allocated to the project from the Durham Police and Crime Commissioner's Office.
Police and Crime Commissioner Joy Allen said: "Improving road safety and tackling dangerous drivers is very important to the public."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.