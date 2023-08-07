Vote held on shortlist of four names for North Shields square
People are being invited to help choose the name of North Shields' new town square which is part of a major revamp.
North Tyneside Council has drawn up a shortlist of four significant figures to name the square and wants residents to take part in a vote.
They include Mary Ann Macham, a slavery abolitionist who settled in the town, and Charles Minto, a champion boxer and civil rights activist.
The square on Bedford Street is part of a North Shields and Fish Quay revamp masterplan which will include a new transport hub.
The project aims to transform the town centre and riverside into a place people want to "live, work and visit".
The shortlist of names for the square also includes Ellen Lee, an air raids warden who saved more than 30 lives after the bombing of Wilkinson's Factory in May 1941, and Thomas Brown, a George Medal winner who retrieved the Enigma codes helping end World War II.
Five new public artworks have also been commissioned including a memorial to Mr Brown and a sculpture of Ms Macham which will be unveiled later this year.
Carl Johnson, deputy mayor of North Tyneside and cabinet member for regeneration said: "We decided to open the naming process to a public vote and have chosen four significant individuals from North Shields' rich history.
"This aims to pay homage to those people, highlighting their contributions and inspiring the community."
Ms Macham escaped slavery in Virginia eventually settling in North Shields, and became a prominent figure in the abolitionist movement.
Mr Minto, a boxing champion from Nigeria arrived in the town in the 1920s and founded the International Coloured Mutual Aid Association, assisting ethnic minority families.
