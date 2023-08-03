Haltwhistle boy, 10, walks 84-mile Hadrian's Wall Path in four days
A 10-year-old boy has walked the length of Hadrian's Wall in four days to raise money for charity.
Jacob Alltree, from Haltwhistle, Northumberland, set off from Bowness-on-Solway in Cumbria at 07:30 BST on Sunday with his father Dale.
They had hoped to cover the 84 miles (135km) of the Hadrian's Wall Path in five days.
Jacob said he did not enjoy "all the rain" but he was "very proud".
"I got sick of the rain, it definitely slowed us down but me and Dad played games, like word association or guess the name of the rugby player, to keep our spirits up," Jacob said.
"We did 28 miles on the first day so that meant the other days were a little bit easier, although not easy."
Jacob had been inspired to walk the real wall after raising £600 for the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) in a virtual Walk the Wall event in 2022.
He has now raised more money for the charity and for the Newcastle Falcons Rugby Foundation, nearly doubling his target of £1,000.
"I feel shocked and amazed that we beat our target for both of the charities. I'm very grateful and I'm very proud of myself, after doing the walk and raising all that money," he said.
There were some treats along the route such as having a big fry-up and half a chocolate cake for breakfast on Monday ahead of the "most challenging" part of the trek.
Jacob was also given a rugby shirt signed by the Falcons' first team by members of the GNAAS who met him and his Dad for a meal on Tuesday evening.
He now plans to take it easy for the rest of the school summer holidays while he thinks up another challenge for next year.
