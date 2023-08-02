Annitsford: Fire prompts warning to shut doors and windows
Firefighters are tackling a blaze in Northumberland with "thick black smoke" seen around the affected area.
Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service was called to a site in Annitsford just after 18:00 BST.
It said it received reports of a disused HGV and a large amount of tyres on fire in a wooded area.
People living in Burradon, Killingworth, Dudley and Fordley have been told to keep doors and windows shut.
Three fire engines from Northumberland, and one from Tyne and Wear, have been called to the scene.
