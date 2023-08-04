Mother of Mason French, 11, said the driver was not to blame
The mother of a boy killed when he was hit by a bus has been joined by the driver in calling for improved safety measures at the junction where he died.
Mason French, 11, from Whitburn, had been riding his bike when he was knocked down in Lizard Lane in October.
His mother Kay French said she and the driver's family "supported" each other in their call for better road safety.
South Tyneside Council said it has identified "concerns over visibility" at the scene and installed measures.
On 25 October, Mason was hit after cycling out of a concealed junction that had reduced visibility due to a stone wall and parked cars.
The bus had been travelling at 21mph in a 30mph zone.
Ms French, 31, said her loss "had ripped her apart" but she kept going for the sake of her daughter Wren, 17 months, and her campaign to make the road safer.
She said Mason had lots of friends, loved the outdoors, and was passionate about swimming, boxing and Jujitsu.
'My baby'
"To most people it's 'the little boy who lost his life on Lizard Lane' but to me it's my baby," she said.
"If anyone had to see him the way I did, or had to live with this feeling for the rest of their lives, they would want that road made safer too.
"Every day I live in the bubble and with a knot in my stomach.
"Every day I cry for my boy, I can't sleep, I'm trying to keep strong for the sake of my daughter but it's so hard when my whole world and my whole life has been ripped apart."
She said she supported the council's proposal to reduce the speed limit on Lizard Lane from 30 to 20mph.
She said the speed limit needed to be lowered as "traffic is still flying up and down" the road.
"I have a friendship with the bus driver. I have no hostilities towards him or his family because it wasn't his fault," Ms French added.
"We are supporting each other as both families have been affected."
Ms French said she was working with the council on proposals for traffic calming measures in the area.
'Horrific junction'
"My son, like every other 11-year-old loved to play out with his friends on his bike," she said.
"Until one day he came out of a junction and lost his life. This junction is absolutely horrific.
"It's on a bend, there is narrow roads, you can't stand on the path and check for coming traffic because there isn't one and you can't see what's coming down the bank because there is a stone wall.
"Cars are parked opposite the junction which then takes it to a single lane of traffic coming past the junction, which is dangerous."
Councillor Ernest Gibson, lead member for neighbourhoods and climate change, said that "immediately" after the accident "concerns around visibility" were identified by road safety teams and police motor patrol officers.
"A number of measures were installed quickly to help make the area safer and to help prevent a similar collision occurring in the future," he said.
"In addition, school road safety officers have also been working with the local primary and secondary schools to deliver road safety education sessions and bikeability training.
"We are committed to improving road safety in this area and have continued to investigate what further measures could be introduced."
He added that an informal consultation with residents about several proposals was taking place and that 150 responses had been received.
