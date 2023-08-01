Boy, 14, critical after North Shields electric motorbike crash
- Published
A 14-year-old boy is in a critical condition in hospital after suffering head injuries riding an electric motorbike.
Emergency services were called to a slip road the A1058 Coast Road at Wallsend, in North Tyneside, at the junction with Station Road, on Sunday at about 21:40 BST.
The teenager was treated at the scene by the North East Ambulance Service.
Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.