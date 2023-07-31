Gateshead 17-year-old charged with five terrorism offences
A teenage boy has appeared in court charged with terrorism offences.
The 17-year-old, from Gateshead, was arrested on Friday following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East.
He faces four counts of possessing a document containing information likely to be of use to a person preparing or committing an act of terrorism.
The youth appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Monday and was remanded into custody.
The teenager was also charged with providing a service to others that enabled them to obtain, read, listen to, or look at terrorist publications, or to acquire them, by means of a gift, sale or loan, contrary to section 2(1)(d) of the Terrorism Act 2006.
He also faces two charges of making and possessing Category A indecent images of children.
The offences are alleged to have happened between 26 January and 13 May this year.
The teenager cannot be named because of his age.
He will next appear in court on 7 August, via video link, counter terrorism police said.
