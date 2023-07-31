Lobley Hill: Fire in disused building
Firefighters have issued a warning as they tackle a fire at a derelict building.
Crews are at the scene in Lobley Hill, Gateshead, trying to bring the fire - which broke out just after midday - under control.
A Tyne and Wear Fire Service spokesman said there was a lot of smoke in the area and warned residents to keep windows and doors shut.
People are also being urged to avoid the area while the fire is ongoing.
"Our fire control received a call at 12:05 BST and crews from across the service were on the scene in a matter of minutes," the spokesman said.
"We currently have five appliances and 20 firefighters on scene to extinguish the fire.
"We ask that people avoid the area if possible and residents keep their windows and door closed due to the smoke."
