County Durham men break world pool-playing record
- Published
Two friends have set a world record by playing pool continuously for almost five days in aid of charity.
Colin Pilcher and Marc Murray, from County Durham, played for 111 hours, beating the previous record by six hours.
The pair, who have twice held the record before, played 956 games during their challenge at Hooch's in Consett.
They have raised about £10,000 for the National Deaf Children's Society and If You Care Share Foundation.
Mr Pilcher, 40, and Mr Murray, 37, set the record by playing for 72 hours in 2011 then made a second break in 2013 by playing for 88 hours.
They completed the challenge on Saturday with cheers and applause from their families and spectators.
Mr Pilcher said he slept for 14 hours and Mr Murray for 16 afterwards, with the pair not allowed to properly sleep during the record-setting attempt, adding: "It will take us a while to recover and our bodies to catch up."
"It was quite a surreal experience," Mr Pilcher told BBC Radio Newcastle, adding: "The atmosphere was just electric."
He said he had blisters on his feet on the first day and his whole body was "just aching from head to toe".
They were allowed a five-minute break every hour which they could accumulate.
Mr Pilcher, who won 580 of the games, said the last day was a struggle to stay awake but the adrenalin and support from friends, family and spectators helped him "get through it".
He said they would "absolutely not" make another attempt if someone broke their record.
"It's the third time we've done it and I don't think we would put the wives through it again," he said, adding: "I'm at an age where I probably couldn't do it again."
The money raised is yet to be counted but they reckon they are close to hitting their £10,000 target.
Mr Murray has two deaf children and the pair wanted to to give something back to the charities that have supported them.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.