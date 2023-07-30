Major Metro closure to replace 40-year-old power line
A busy section of the Tyne and Wear Metro is closing for the replacement of decades-old overhead power lines.
Services will be suspended between Benton and North Shields from Monday until 4 August.
The new overhead line, which conducts electricity to the trains, is part of a £36.4m renewal programme.
Infrastructure director Stuart Clarke said it would replace "the same wire that was installed 40 years ago when Metro was first opened".
He continued: "It has become worn and more prone to failure.
"That becomes disruptive to the services that we provide so, by renewing the wire, this is an investment in helping to ensure that the Metro stays as reliable as possible for years to come.
"I understand this causes some disruption, and we always try to make closures as short as possible,"
The overhead line renewal programme started in 2011 and is expected to run until 2025.
Most of the work will take place between Tynemouth and Monkseaton but shutting off the high-voltage power in a wider area is needed to keep workers safe, operator Nexus said.
Other work will be carried out during the closure, such as signalling upgrades, track renewal, station improvements and vegetation clearance.
Bus replacements will be in operation.
