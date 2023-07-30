Haltwhistle 10-year-old walking 84-mile Hadrian's Wall Path for charity
- Published
A 10-year-old boy is attempting to walk the entire length of Hadrian's Wall in five days to raise money for charity.
Jacob Alltree, from Haltwhistle, between Hexham and Carlisle, set off from Bowness-on-Solway in Cumbria at 07:30 BST with his father, Dale.
The pair aim to cover the Hadrian's Wall Path's 84 miles (135km) by Friday.
Jacob said his "legs were spaghetti" after a virtual Walk The Wall event but he "really enjoyed it" and wanted to try the whole length with his dad.
During the virtual event in 2022, which saw walkers cover the distance of the wall, but wherever and whenever they wanted, Jacob raised £600 for the Great North Air Ambulance and plans to support the charity again.
"Some days we walked on the wall and some days just around where we live," he said.
"My mum got Covid, so my dad helped me do some miles too."
Jacob and his dad did a 21-mile (34km) test walk for the current challenge from Hexham to Hadrian's Wall and back during the Easter holidays
"I was really tired but still got up and practised rugby the next day," the 10-year-old said.
"I love rugby and play as much as I can."
He is also fundraising for the Newcastle Falcons Rugby Foundation, which he says helps people "who don't have the opportunities that I have".
With hair dyed blue for the summer holidays and wearing new waterproofs and trainers, Jacob aims to raise £1,000 for each charity and be finished by Friday.
