Durham footbridge to remain closed over structural issues
A footbridge in Durham city centre will remain closed after structural issues were found by inspectors, a council has said.
Leazes footbridge, which crosses the A690 between Claypath and the city centre and riverside, has been closed to the public since last week.
Durham County Council said there were concerns about its underside joints.
The council said it would consider its next steps and a diversion was in place.
The bridge was initially closed following a routine inspection, with more detailed investigations by a specialist revealing the joint concerns.
Paul Watson, the council's strategic highways manager, said: "It is important that we fully consider the results of the investigations carried out by the contractor and look at all available options for the future of the footbridge.
"We appreciate that the bridge is very well used, providing a key route from Claypath into the city centre, so would like to thank the public for their patience.
"We would encourage everyone wishing to cross the road to use the signed diversion."
