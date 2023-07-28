Curtain set to fall on Stanley's Alun Armstrong Theatre
The curtain is set to fall on more than 60 years of local theatre in County Durham amid escalating repair costs.
Stanley Town Council, which leases the Alun Armstrong Theatre, says it no longer meets health and safety requirements due to broken boilers, a leaky roof and damp.
Amateur dramatic groups fear aspiring entertainers will have nowhere to perform once it closes this week.
Building owner Durham County Council said it was assessing options.
The theatre has operated at the venue since 1961 and was named after local actor Alun Armstrong in 2014.
'Death knell'
The town council said it had been told it would cost more than £100,000 to replace the boiler system, which would be "outside the realms of [its] financial capabilities".
"In addition to this, the roof in areas needs replacing, there is flooding in the cellar, damp throughout and the sewage blocks up regularly," it said.
"Unfortunately, the building is not as it was in its heyday. However, the town council has endeavoured to keep the building open to the public and service users for as long as possible."
Having given notice on its lease earlier this year, it said it would "look forward to investing into the community more without the burden of paying for a large, aged building".
Gale Wilson, chair of Oxhill Youth Club, said "thousands and thousands of people" had performed at the venue, which is within Stanley Civic Hall.
"They've progressed and done wonderful things. It's given them self-esteem, a caring attitude working within the community and now all those memories are going to go," she said.
"Stanley is dead on its feet. If something isn't done with this building it will be the death knell for the town."
Assessing options
Anna Wills, Durham County Council's asset strategy and property manager, said: "In February of this year, Stanley Town Council served a notice that it wished to vacate the Civic Hall building in line with the terms of its lease, which requires a 12-month notice period.
"Until the lease ends, any operational decisions regarding the building, including its use by community groups, are made by the town council.
"We know the building is used and valued by the community and any feedback from the public will be carefully considered in determining the site's future.
"We are currently working with the town council to carry out surveys of the building to identify any repairs or investment that may be needed to make it suitable for future community use and we will not be making any formal decisions until these assessments are complete."
