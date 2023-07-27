Killingworth: Dad-to-be Ben Cann dies three weeks after crash
A father-to-be has died three weeks after being injured in a car crash.
Ben Cann was driving a red Citroen C1 which collided with another car in Northumbrian Way, Killingworth, at about 15:30 BST on 2 July.
The 20-year-old, of Dudley, North Tyneside, was taken to hospital where he died on Monday, Northumbria Police said.
The driver and passengers of the yellow Nissan Juke were treated for minor injuries.
An investigation into what happened is under way.
Mr Cann's family released a statement on Thursday in which they paid tribute to him.
"The youngest son of his heartbroken mam and youngest sibling of his brother and five sisters, he will be cherished forever," they said.
"Ben was loved by so many, he had so much to live for including his baby girl that he just found out he was about to have.
"Fly high, son - we love you forever."
'Tragedy'
Sgt Dave Roberts, of Northumbria Police's motor patrols department, is leading the investigation.
"This is absolutely awful news and all our thoughts remain with Ben's loved ones as they attempt to come to terms with what has happened," he said.
"Any death on our roads is a tragedy, but it is always especially poignant when it involves a young person with their full life ahead of them - and with so much to look forward to, given he was due to become a father for the first time."
Anyone with information, including dashcam footage, is being asked to contact police.
