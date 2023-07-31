David Hunter: British husband jailed for killing wife in Cyprus
- Published
A British ex-pat has been jailed for killing his ill wife in Cyprus but will be released from prison in weeks.
David Hunter has been sentenced to two years for the manslaughter of his wife Janice, 74, after she "begged" him to end her life at their home near Paphos in December 2021.
But the 76-year-old, originally from Ashington, Northumberland, will be released shortly with the time he has spent in custody taken into account.
The ex-miner was cleared of her murder.
Michael Polak, the director of Justice Abroad, which is representing Hunter, said he could be released on 18 August.
Hunter told the court his wife "cried and begged" him to end her life as she suffered from blood cancer.
His legal team had argued he should be given a suspended sentence, in a case which was a legal first in the country.
In mitigation last week, his defence lawyer Ritsa Pekri said his motive was to "liberate his wife from all that she was going through due to her health conditions".